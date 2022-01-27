McClain biotech team 2nd in state

On Jan. 21 the McClain FFA Chapter biotech team traveled to Central State University to compete in the state contest. The contestants were encouraged to explore the diversity of the biotechnology industry. They were required to identify materials and tools common to the industry, demonstrate knowledge and understanding of scientific principles and management practices applied in the industry via a written exam, and make observations, draw conclusions and make decisions in evaluating aspects of biotechnology principles. After waiting for the results, McClain finished second in the state. The team consisted of Aly Murphy, Brooke Baldwin, Hunter Miller and Jase Alison. Miller placed 11th in the state individually