Greenfield resident sentenced

A Greenfield man was sentenced to at least nine months at the Corrections Reception Center in Orient this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Kevin Williams, Jr., 33, was sentenced on one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

According to court records, Williams was ordered to pay restitution of $3,500 to the victim through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

On March 27, 2021, court records state that the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a victim who reported that their 1999 Ford F-450 was stolen from a property on North Church Street in Leesburg. A deputy responded and met with the victim who said that the following items were stolen along with the vehicle: an Auto Crane, two extension ladders, a step ladder, 500 feet of welding lead as well as an oxygen and acetylene tool.

On April 7, 2021, a detective started to work with another detective from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office about the stolen vehicle. One of those detectives indicated that the vehicle was in Clinton County and that the Auto Crane was at the residence of Kevin Williams, Jr. The other detective contacted a lieutenant of the Greenfield Police Department and requested that they drive by Williams’ residence on Taylor Street in Greenfield, court records state.

It was found that a large piece of machinery was at the property and covered by a tarp. A detective and sergeant made contact with Williams, Jr. The detective asked him for permission to look underneath that tarp, which Williams agreed to. The Auto Crane was later identified as belonging to the victim. When the detective asked Williams where the crane was from, Williams said that someone else brought it to his property and covered it, according to court records

The detective then contacted the detective from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and told them about the information Williams provided. That detective indicated the person Williams said brought the crane to his property was arrested on March 30, 2021. Because of that, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office detective believed that Williams was lying to protect someone else. The other detective confronted Williams about the new information and Williams said the information he gave was not accurate, court records state.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

