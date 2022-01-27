Youth coaches needed

Though the shivering cold and unforgiving ice of winter are still upon us, those in the local kids’ sports community are already gearing up for spring, holding preregistrations, and in exigent need of volunteers, according to Bruce Davis, director of Shaffer Park in Hillsboro.

Davis said that the rate of volunteerism for coaches at Shaffer Park is, “becoming worse every year” and that the need continues to be great.

“We need coaches for the upcoming season. We can’t put teams together without coaches,” said a recent post that appeared on Shaffer Park’s Facebook page, which implored community members interested in helping out to get further involved.

The park’s annual meeting, which is open to the public, will be held at the park office at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

“Anyone who is willing to help in anyway is invited,” according to the announcement.

Davis emphasized that potential coaches needn’t be professional level to be able to help out. Interested parties can call 937-393-9808 to get more information.

The need for volunteers in sports was echoed by Abbagayle Kelly, president of the Hillsboro SAY Soccer program.

“Volunteers are always needed for our coaching staff,” said Kelly. “Our program and season would not be successful without the help of our volunteers. We have been so lucky to have some wonderful volunteers and coaches in the past, but it’s always a concern” with each new season.

Still, Kelly said that, “Luck always seems to be on our side” when it comes to recruiting, “a great group of volunteers and players for a successful season.”

Kelly said that the registration for Hillsboro SAY Soccer opens Feb. 1 and closes on Feb. 28.

“Our season will be open for all players aged 3 to 14 years,” Kelly said.

She also mentioned the importance of social media as a catalyst for getting the word out about registration.

“Our Facebook page is a wonderful way to reach out and talk to our board members with any questions or concerns you may have regarding our season,” she said. “Spring is around the corner. We look forward to providing a fun atmosphere for our community to learn and compete in recreational soccer.”

For more information about Shaffer Park, access its website at https://shafferpark.com.

For more information about Hillsboro SAY Soccer, access its website at https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/hillsboro.

More information about the preceding organizations can also be accessed on their respective Facebook pages.

A tag is applied after a runner slides into third base during past Little League action at Shaffer Park. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Shaffer-Park.jpg A tag is applied after a runner slides into third base during past Little League action at Shaffer Park. Times-Gazette file photo

Davis: It’s ‘becoming worse every year’