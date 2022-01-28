Fertilizer, pesticide recertification programs

The annual fertilizer and pesticide recertification trainings are scheduled for Feb. 23 and March 9 in Highland County. Due to the pandemic, there are several options to recertify licenses both in-person and virtually. There will be a limited number of in-person seats available, so registering early is important to reserve your seat.

To recertify through the virtual option, a Zoom will be created for participants to join. The Zoom will be a live view of the in-person meeting. You can view the Zoom through a computer, tablet or smartphone. For more information on how to join the virtual recertification, contact the Highland County Extension Office for more details.

RSVPs are required. RSVP by calling the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Upcoming Extension Programs:

Ohio Beef Cow/Calf

Workshop – Herd Nutrition

Are you looking at all of your options to make your cow/calf operation profitable? OSU Extension is bringing experts from across Ohio to discuss and demonstrate practices to improve your cow/calf operation. This program will be held on Thursday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The program will be held at Scott Farms, 9681 U.S. Route 68, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

There will be hands-on demonstrations, so plan to dress accordingly.

Speakers and topics to be featured:

· Optimizing Forage Fertility – James Morris, OSU Extension Brown County

· Feed Sampling and Nutrient Analysis – Ted Wiseman, OSU Extension Perry County

· Feedstuff Evaluation and Processing – Erik Scott, Scott Farms

· Planning Cow Management & Feeding Mineral – Garth Ruff – OSUE Beef Cattle Field

· Specialist Body Condition Scoring and Facilities – Stan Smith, OSU Extension Fairfield County

The cost to attend is $10 per person. RSVP to OSU Extension Brown County by Feb. 17. The Brown County Extension Office phone number is 937-378-6716.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.