In The Kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Lesley Lightner. She is not only a friend, but is the Queen of the Knitters. Lesley is so talented a great cook and great at knitting, and she is a lover of books. In fact, I think she has a library in her house.

Thank you, Lesley, for all these great recipes. I appreciate you sending them to me. Everyone loves them. I am definitely making this one.

Please send your recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456 and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

Mexican chicken casserole

Ingredients

3 cups crushed tortilla chips or Dorito nacho cheese chips

15 ounces black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups chopped, cooked chicken (rotisserie chicken works well)

1 teaspoon ground cumin

21 ounces cream of chicken soup (two 10-5-ounce cans)

1 10-ounce can Rotel tomatoes undrained

2 cups shredded jack cheese

2 cups medium cheddar cheese

1 tomato diced

1 bunch cilantro rinsed and chopped

Jalapenos (optional)

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 13-inch by 9-inch casserole dish with non-stick cooking spray.

2. Crush tortilla chips lightly and sprinkle approximately 1 cup across the bottom of the baking dish.

3. Layer diced chicken and black beans over the crushed chips.

4. Stir one teaspoon of cumin into the cream of chicken soup. Spread the soup mixture over the chicken and beans, using a spatula to gently spread it evenly over the entire top. Add canned tomatoes over the soup layer.

5. Sprinkle cheese evenly over the tomato layer and top with the remaining crushed chips.

6. bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until casserole is hot and bubbly and the cheese if fully melted.

7. Garnish casserole with cilantro and chopped tomatoes.

8. Serve immediately with a slice or two of fresh jalapeno.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.