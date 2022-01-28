HHS remodeled, best cherry pie, RFL ice damage

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, The Greenfield Times reported that Ray Moorehead at Home Grocery started his fly-swatting early and that even though temperatures were near zero in the morning, he “improved his marksmanship” and took out two flies.

Business firms in Greenfield made plans to start collecting for the new Ohio Retail Sales tax, after “nearly all” of them got their vendor’s licenses and placed orders for stamps.

A new Shell service station was planned to open in Leesburg and be managed by Donald Taylor, who was with the Modern Beauty Shoppe in Greenfield.

The Rev. F.C. Gleason was to be appointed as the pastor of the South Salem and Pisgah churches for “special exercises” and the Rev. Chauncey Gleason at the Bainbridge Church, son of F.C. Gleason, was scheduled to preach the sermon.

In sports, the McClain Tigers defeated the Washington Blue Lions, 32-17, after the first three quarters was a show of “basketball as it should not be played,” but then the fourth quarter was the opposite.

Greenfield Welding and Machinery Co. advertised that people could reclaim old plowshares through a new process called Stellite Welding. The company also said it could repair and recore radiators and that people could do a “trial.”

This week in 1959, The Press-Gazette reported that ice and high waters caused “several thousand dollars” worth of damages to shoreline facilities like private docks at Rocky Fork Lake.

The Hillsboro Board of Education approved a resolution to first build a new senior high school building and then remodel the current high school building to be used as a junior high school building.

The Ohio University Concert Band was scheduled to appear before the Hillsboro High School student body for a concert with Charles Minelli, nationally-known band director for the school.

Carolyn Shoemaker, of Peebles, and formerly of Berrysville, won the state contest for the best cherry pie and moved on to the 27th annual National Cherry Pie Contest at the Sheraton Hotel in Chicago.

In sports, Hillsboro’s basketball matchup against Ironton that was scheduled for the previous Saturday was canceled completely due to floodwaters that would have meant “a long journey on a circular route” to get to the school.

Warehouse Supplies, located at S.R. 50 in Allenburg, advertised multiple appliances like one “well-built electric range” for $167.50 and a Philco refrigerator for $189.50.

This week in 1986, The Press-Gazette reported that a meeting was held in front of the courthouse with Mayor Betty Bishop to give area newcomers a tour of the city and county offices.

The Hillsboro Police Department was investigating vandalism at Duncanson Brothers Music and Electric Store at 115 E. Main St. Police said a display window was broken at the store and that it was valued at around $300.

Free income tax assistance was announced for the sixth year at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center starting on Feb. 3, where the trainers would help people fill out their income tax information.

The Hillsboro Police Department partnered with Safetypup, the “friendly superhero” and an animated character of the National Child Safety Council. The character would join law officers as they went into schools to give information to students like how to say no to dangerous people and how to report emergencies.

The Cincinnati Area Chapter of the American Red Cross and its Health and Wellness in the Workplace program introduced a new program called Seat belts Are For Everyone (SAFE) for businesses and community groups that would be held at work sites or other preferred locations.

In sports, the No. 5-ranked McClain Tigers won at least a share of the South Central Ohio League crown after defeating the Washington Blue Lions, 48-42.

This week in 2003, The Times-Gazette reported that Leesburg Market and Meals, located on South Fairfeld Street in Leesburg where Gene’s Cardinal Market was once, opened for its first customers.

Greenfield’s Mitchell Park prepared for possible upgrades which included lights on the largest field being removed, fixing the vandalism at the concession stand, looking at the stolen candy in the concession and possibly replacing the speakers.

The New Directions Telethon broadcast its 10th annual event from the McClain High School television studio. In the nine previous years, the event had raised more than $100,000 to help children in Greenfield.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs held onto first place in the Southern Hills League after defeating the Whiteoak Lady ‘Cats, 59-39. The win gave Lynchburg-Clay a 7-0 record in the SHL while Whiteoak fell to 5-2.

Knauff and Sons, located at 10729 S.R. 73 in New Vienna, advertised multiple vehicles for sale including a 2003 Sunfire SE for $10,900 and a 1999 Grand AM for $6,950.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_Looking-back-logo-3.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years