School COVID-19 numbers starting to decrease a bit

Highland County is currently seeing 68 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is about 157 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated on Monday.

Highland County schools saw 79 new COVID-19 cases from Jan. 17-23, according to the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Health’s documentation on how each school in the county is faring with the virus during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Jan. 10-16 when the schools saw 94 new COVID-19 cases.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the current school year as well as the number of new cases from Jan. 17-23:

* Bright Local Schools had two new student cases, but no new staff cases. It has had 71 total student cases and 15 total staff cases this school year.

* Fairfield Local Schools had four new student cases but no new staff cases. It has had 78 total student cases and 22 total staff cases so far this year.

* Greenfield Exempted Village Schools had 35 new student cases and 12 new staff cases. It has had 242 total student cases and 57 total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases, and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had 23 total student cases and four total staff cases this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases this year.

* Hillsboro City Schools had 15 new student cases and nine new staff cases. It has had 201 total student cases and 53 total staff cases this year.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools had two new student cases but no new staff cases. It has had 66 total student cases and 16 total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had nine total student cases and two total staff cases so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

In other news, Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 2,886.9 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was above the state average of 1,582.0 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period and ranks the county 10th among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 39.80 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard which was last updated on Monday. The state average for starting vaccines is 61.31 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 56.38 percent, while the Highland County average is 36.44 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 6,902 third doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12, 2021, to people that were already fully vaccinated.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/01/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-4.jpg

Highland County No. 10 in state for highest case rates