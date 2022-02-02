Horizon expands fiber-to-the-home into Greenfield

Horizon, an Ohio-based fiber-optic broadband company, has announced that it is continuing to expand its regional fiber-optic network with the construction of a state-of-the-art fiber-optic network to residents and businesses in Greenfield.

The expansion into Greenfield includes 31 miles of new planned fiber, passing 2,665 homes and businesses in the Greenfield area. This new network will support growing bandwidth requirements for users across the region, offering greater speeds and heightened bandwidth capabilities with affordable broadband options.

Network connectivity is the foundation of an increasingly digital world for organizations and end-users alike. As more individuals and businesses look to leverage more online applications, and as these applications and personal devices create increasing amounts of data that must be transferred to a growing number of endpoints, robust connectivity has become paramount. FTTH capabilities empower users with greater bandwidth and network speeds, helping data move more quickly and ensuring mission-critical applications function optimally, Horizon said in a news release.

The expansion in Greenfield is to begin construction in April 2022 and will go live to customers in late summer 2022. It is the latest step in Horizon’s ongoing growth trajectory, which aims to support a growing number of customers with the networking they require, according to the news release.

Horizon currently operates 5,500-plus miles of fiber across Ohio, West Virginia, Western Pennsylvania and Indiana with data center connectivity and backhaul services that span up to Chicago, Illinois.

“Horizon is paving the way for Midwest communities to be connected for work, school and more,” said Jim Capuano, CEO of Horizon. “Affordable broadband to the home is not a luxury anymore, it’s a necessity for people’s physical, social and economic health. We are proud to offer a gateway to underserved communities in the Midwest with high-quality, affordable and reliable broadband solutions.”

Horizon is dedicated to continuing its strategic growth on behalf of customers across the Midwest, delivering a suite of leading broadband services backed by local customer care and an enduring commitment to the communities it serves. The company has future buildouts planned in several communities throughout the region. Currently, Horizon is in the FTTH construction phase in Lancaster and Washington C.H., Ohio, and will soon announce six additional markets.

Greenfield customers can preregister now for the new service. Visit www.horizonconnects.com/Greenfield or call 866-416-7163 to preregister.

Horizon is a facilities-based, fiber-optic broadband service provider based in Ohio with expanding services across the Midwest. Operating 5,500-plus route miles of fiber, Horizon provides connectivity solutions to residential, small to large enterprise, and wholesale carrier customers. For more information about Horizon’s brand, visit horizonconnects.com.

Service expansion meets local demand for enhanced connectivity