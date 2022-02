The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Feb. 1

INCIDENT

At 2:55 a.m. the police department responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street to locate a male for an active bench warrant. The male was located in a residence and taken into custody. Matthew Gennaria, 29, of Martinsville, was arrested on outstanding warrants, possession of a schedule IV drug, and possession of a drug abuse instrument. Gennaria was transported to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.