HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Jan. 31

INCIDENTS/CITATION

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 4600 block of Bennington Road. After investigation, the parties involved separated. No charges were filed.

A resident of the 12000 block of U.S. Route 50 reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Billy Jack Taylor, 47, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Feb. 1

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 10000 block of Chesnut Road reported a theft.

Deputies responded to North Main Street in Sinking Spring after a call of a domestic dispute. After investigation, David M. Bailey, 38, of Leesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

Feb. 2

ARREST

Dusti Hill, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a probation violation.