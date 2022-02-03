HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Jan. 31
INCIDENTS/CITATION
Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 4600 block of Bennington Road. After investigation, the parties involved separated. No charges were filed.
A resident of the 12000 block of U.S. Route 50 reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Billy Jack Taylor, 47, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.
Feb. 1
INCIDENTS/ARREST
A resident of the 10000 block of Chesnut Road reported a theft.
Deputies responded to North Main Street in Sinking Spring after a call of a domestic dispute. After investigation, David M. Bailey, 38, of Leesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Feb. 2
ARREST
Dusti Hill, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a probation violation.