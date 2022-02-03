Senior center is selling Valentine’s Sweet Treats

Still unable to host its usual fundraisers due to COVID-19, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center will be selling a variety of treats for Valentine’s Day.

The treats include a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries with chocolate-dipped pretzels, hot chocolate bombs, a Cowboy Snowman Gift Set, and a limited number of Cincinnati Bengals hot chocolate bombs.

It’s all part of the center’s Valentine’s Sweet Treat Sale, which serves as a way to raise funds for the center’s operation since the usual fundraisers can’t be held.

The chocolate-covered strawberries come with three ounces of chocolate-dipped and decorated pretzels for $28. They come in a white window box with a bow.

Because they are a perishable item, the strawberry package has to be ordered off the center’s website at highlandseniors.com. The deadline to order is Wednesday, Feb. 9. The packages will be available for pick-up from 1 to 5:30 p.m. only on Friday, Feb. 11 outdoors on the Highland County Courthouse square. There will markers indicating the pick-up location.

The hot chocolate bombs are $6 each. They were to be on sale Thursday, but that was postponed due to the ice storm. A future date will be announced on the senior center’s Facebook page — Highland County Senior Citizens Center. There will be a Cowboy Snowman, Bumblebee, Froggie and Valentine Snowman. They are decorated in varying Valentine’s Day themes. They are individually wrapped and sealed and come with a Valentine’s Day bow.

The Cowboy Snowman Gift Set comes with a hot chocolate bomb, ceramic snowman, three chocolate-covered pretzels decorated like a cactus, two chocolate brownies and three red velvet tumbleweed cake boxes. They are $20, and come wrapped with a gift bow.

Because some of the items need to stay fresh, they will be available for order on the center’s Facebook page a little closer to Valentine’s Day. Ordering details and dates will be posted on the Facebook page.

There is also a limited number of special Cincinnati Bengals hot chocolate bombs. More information will be available on the Facebook page, or call the center at 937-393-4745.

All the treats are made with Ghirardelli chocolate and all proceeds benefit the senior center.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This is a picture of some of the items that will be available during the Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s Valentine’s Sweet Treat Sale. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Senior-pic-1-1.jpg This is a picture of some of the items that will be available during the Highland County Senior Citizens Center’s Valentine’s Sweet Treat Sale. Submitted photo This is a photo of two of the Cincinnati Bengals hot chocolate bombs the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is selling for Valentine’s Day. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Senior-pic-2-1.jpg This is a photo of two of the Cincinnati Bengals hot chocolate bombs the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is selling for Valentine’s Day. Submitted photo

Several varities to choose from