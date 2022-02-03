Grand jury indicts 14

A Greenfield man who was indicted for rape was among 14 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Harold Willis, 44, was indicted for seven counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.

According to the indictment from the Highland County Common Pleas Court, the seven counts are as follows:

The first two counts allege that on or around Jan. 1, 2001 through Dec. 31, 2001, Willis engaged in sexual contact with two people who were not his spouse and lived separate and apart from him, with both being less than 13 years old and less than 10 years old.

The third count alleges that on or around Jan. 1, 2008 through Dec. 31, 2008, Willis engaged in sexual contact with two people who were not his spouse and lived separate and apart from him, with one of the two people being less than 13 years old.

The fourth count alleges that on or around Jan. 1, 2006 through Dec. 31, 2006, Willis engaged in sexual contact with one person, who Willis “purposely compelled” to submit by force or threat of force.

The fifth count alleges that on or around Jan. 1, 2010 through Dec. 31, 2010, Willis engaged in sexual contact with one person who was not his spouse and lived separate and apart from him, with them being less than 13 years old.

The sixth count alleges that on or around Jan. 1, 2004 through Dec. 31, 2004, Willis engaged in sexual contact with two people who were not his spouse and lived separate and apart from him, with both people being less than 13 years old and less than 10 years old.

The seventh count alleges that on or around Jan. 1, 2005 through Dec. 31, 2005, Willis engaged in sexual contact with one person who was not his spouse and lived separate and apart from him, with them being less than 13 years old.

In other indictments, Dustin Loechel, 26, Hillsboro, was indicted for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

According court records, on or around Nov. 5, 2021, Loechel did with the purpose to deprive the owner of their property, and knowingly obtained or exerted control over the property, to wit: U.S. money in the amount of $1,254, and other various items, without the consent of the owner, with the value of the property being greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Julia Midkiff, 23, West Union, was indicted for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to court records, on or around Aug. 26, 2021, Midkiff by force, stealth or deception knowingly trespassed in an occupied structure or in a separately secured or separately occupied part of an occupied structure that was the permanent or temporary habitation of someone when that person, or anyone, other than an accomplice, was present or likely to be present, with the purpose to commit a criminal offense.

The records also state that on or around Aug. 26, 2021, Midkiff with the purpose to deprive someone of their property, knowingly obtained or exerted control over a cellular phone and other items, without the consent of the owner.

Seth Potts, 41, Wintersville, was indicted for two counts of theft by deception, both fifth-degree felonies, and passing bad checks, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records on the first count, on or around Dec. 13, 2021, Potts did with the purpose to deprive a corporate owner of their property knowingly obtained or exerted control over two heads of cattle valued at $1,940 and other various items, by deception, the value of that property being greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

The other counts deal with the theft of more cattle and a bad check for $7,670.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Rick Jenkins, 56, Hillsboro, for perjury, a third-degree felony.

* John Richards, address unknown, for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Brittany Henry, 36, Wilmington, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

* Joshua Sloan, 27, Lynchburg, for retaliation, a third-degree felony.

* Heather Applegate, 37, Greenfield, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.

* Kenneth Skaggs III, 39, Bainbridge, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

* Chancellor Krebs, 29, Bainbridge, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

* David Lannigan, 61, Hillsboro, for trafficking in cocaine, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony.

* Joshua Moore, 39, Hillsboro, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

* Samuel McKee, 46, Winchester, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

