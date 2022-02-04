In the kitchen this week I am making hot apple dumplings, and of course with ice cream and some whipping cream. Why not? I love both.

This is so easy to make, and you all know how I like easy and not a lot of ingredients to buy. So here you go. Let everyone think you spent the whole day in the kitchen — throw a little flour around and some on you and there you have it. This week’s recipe is for hot apple dumplings. Enjoy.

Please send your favorite recipe in and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Have a great week!

Hot Apple Dumplings

Ingredients

2 Granny Smith apples

1 cup water

1 cup sugar divided

1 stick butter

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

8 canned biscuits (I use Pillsbury buttermilk)

4 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Peel, core and slice apples vertically into eight slices each.

Cover with cold water to keep them from getting brown while you prepare the rest of the recipe.

In a medium saucepan, mix the water, 3/4 cup of the sugar, butter and vanilla over heat and bring mixture to a boil.

Separate each biscuit in half. Wrap biscuit dough layer around a slice of apple, stretching it to slightly overlap and seal the bottom.

Place the wrapped slices sealed side down in a 9-inch by 13-inch baking pan. Pour the hot sugar mixture over the apple slices.

Mix the remaining 1/4 cup sugar with cinnamon and sprinkle over the top of the wrapped apples.

Bake for 35 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.