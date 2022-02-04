Bell mural nears completion

Pamela Kellough, a Chillicothe-based muralist, hopes to resume painting a mural commemorating C.S. Bell on West Main Street in Hillsboro in the alley opposite of the former Parker House lot, as soon as the weather breaks.

Kellough, who has painted murals throughout Ohio for both commercial and private commissions for several decades, said that she began the project in November, but that cold weather has temporarily brought the process to an impasse.

“I got about a week and a half into it,” Kellough lamented.

Kellough said that although she’s had to stop working on the mural because of the inclement weather, “I actually went back a few times after that because I had a couple of nice days.” She said that if she can get a few nice days that are 60 degrees or more that she plans to continue to paint the mural.

“I’ll be back up there working on it,” said Kellough.

Kellough has worked with diverse clients and varying applications and themes, encompassing both indoor and outdoor murals all over the state.

“You just kind of start doing it,” Kellough laughed, describing her gradual evolution as an artist. “It just kind of happens,” she said.

Kellough described various commercial murals that she completed and how the demand for her artistic services developed and grew.

“I just love what I’m being able to do now,” said Kellough.

The mural is a, “first step” in a C.S. Bell themed “history-oriented experience” project being coordinated by the Highland County Historical Society’s Tim Koehl, who used to work for the C.S. Bell company, as previously reported in The Times Gazette.

The project is expected to encompass additional artwork and other interactive community projects in the historical downtown area of Hillsboro as well as other locations within Highland County.

“The objective is to create an environment that attracts visitors, compels them to complete their objective, and rewards them when completed,” Koehl, previously told The Times Gazette.

For more information about Pamela Kellough Murals, access her website at https://www.pamelakelloughmurals.com/contact or her Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/pamelakelloughmurals/.

Juliane Cartaino is a stringer for The Times-Gazette.

Pictured is the C.S. Bell themed mural being painted by artist Pamela Kellough as it currently appears on West Main Street in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Mural.jpeg Pictured is the C.S. Bell themed mural being painted by artist Pamela Kellough as it currently appears on West Main Street in Hillsboro. Photo by Juliane Cartaino

Area muralist plans to resume work soon