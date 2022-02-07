Senior center is selling Valentine’s Sweet Treats

Still unable to host its usual fundraisers due to COVID-19, the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is selling a variety of treats for Valentine’s Day.

The treats include a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries with chocolate-dipped pretzels, hot chocolate bombs, a Cowboy Snowman Gift Set, and a limited number of Cincinnati Bengals hot chocolate bombs.

It’s all part of the center’s Valentine’s Sweet Treat Sale, which serves as a way to raise funds for the center’s operation since the usual fundraisers can’t be held.

The chocolate-covered strawberries come with three ounces of chocolate-dipped and decorated pretzels for $28. They come in a white window box with a bow. They come in a Valentine’s Day or Cincinnati Bengals theme.

Because they are a perishable item, the strawberry package has to be ordered off the center’s website at highlandseniors.com. The deadline to order is Wednesday, Feb. 9. The packages will be available for pick-up from 1 to 5:30 p.m. only on Friday, Feb. 11 outdoors on the Highland County Courthouse square. There will markers indicating the pick-up location.

The hot chocolate bombs are $6 each. They are on sale at Janie’s Closet on North High Street in Hillsboro and are available on a first-come, first-served basis until they are sold out. There is a Cowboy Snowman, Bumblebee, Froggie, Valentine Snowman and Cincinnati Bengals hot chocolate bombs. They are decorated in varying Valentine’s Day themes. They are individually wrapped and sealed and come with a Valentine’s Day bow.

The Cowboy Snowman Gift Set comes with a hot chocolate bomb, ceramic snowman, three chocolate-covered pretzels decorated like a cactus, two chocolate brownies and three red velvet tumbleweed cake boxes. They are $20, and come wrapped with a gift bow.

Because some of the items need to stay fresh, they will be available for order on the center’s Facebook page a little closer to Valentine’s Day. They will also be available at Janie’s Closet. Ordering details and dates will be posted on the Facebook page.

More information is available on the center’s Facebook page or by calling the center at 937-393-4745.

All the treats are made with Ghirardelli chocolate and all proceeds benefit the senior center.

This is a picture of some of the items that will be available during the Highland County Senior Citizens Center's Valentine's Sweet Treat Sale. This is a photo of two of the Cincinnati Bengals hot chocolate bombs the Highland County Senior Citizens Center is selling for Valentine's Day.

