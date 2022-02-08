Two-vehicle crash claims Blan woman

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kendra Gregory, 30, of Blanchester, was driving eastbound on S.R. 28 near Morrow-Rossburg Road at approximately 12:08 p.m. while John Cole, 68, of Goshen, was driving westbound at the same location.

Gregory lost control of her vehicle, drove left of center and was struck by Cole’s vehicle. Gregory was ejected from her vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state patrol.

Cole was taken to Bethesda North Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The state patrol was assited by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan Township Fire and EMS and Goshen Fire and EMS.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_OSP-patch.jpg