23rd SATH Charity Auction

When she started the SATH Charity Auction, Linda Allen had no idea it would still be going strong 23 years later. But it is and the 23rd edition of the event will be held starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

“Every year, people just keep the stuff coming in,” Allen said. “I did not think we’d be doing 23 years of carrying out an auction and making this much every year. We really appreciate all the support from the community and the Hess Auction Company. They’re what make it possible.”

But just because auction items seem to somehow appear every year, SATH still needs your donations.

“Due to the COVID pandemic, SATH has not been able to hold some of the fundraisers we normally do to raise support for KAMP Dovetail,” Allen said. “We could really use your help. SATH appreciates your past support. We are in need of donations to help us with this fundraiser. Any items that you would like to contribute to this worthwhile cause would be greatly appreciated.”

Contact Allen at 937-366-6657 to make arrangements to have your donation picked up. Or you can drop them off at the fairgrounds on Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., or bring them the day of the auction.

Allen said the auction has never failed to raise less than $7,500, and in some years has brought in as much as $10,000.

SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped), is a non-profit organization that provides leisure time activities for children with disabilities. All auction proceeds will be used for children with special needs in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette, Highland and surrounding counties.

The HESS Auction Co., LLC will be assisting SATH with the auction.

Allen said the community is invited to come out for the day. SATH volunteers will be serving lunch.

“If people have items they don’t use anymore — furniture, books, coins or anything you would see at an auction — that’s what we’re looking for, except clothes. We do not take clothing,” said Allen, the executive director SATH. “In the past we have had cars, boats, a motor home and things like that donated.

Donated items are needed