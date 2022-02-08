Day society’s fifth secretary

The Highland County Society for Children & Adults has appointed Hillsboro resident Patty Day as the new executive secretary of the organization to replace the late Gayle Coss.

Day was appointed at a meeting of the society’s board of trustees held Jan. 24.

Day has been a nurse for more than 38 years and received her master’s degree in nursing from Otterbein College. She is certified as a Family Nurse Practitioner with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

She and her husband, Herb Day, own and operate Fun Oldies Herb Day Radio and the Red White and Blue Herb Day Country Radio stations.

Patty has served on Hillsboro City Council since July 5, 2019. She is a board member for the Hope for Highland County organization and a member of the Southside Praise and Worship Center Church.

Patty has been a lifelong resident of Highland County. She and her husband reside in the city of Hillsboro with two of their 13 grandchildren, Braylin and Patrick. Patty and Herb have three children, Aaron, Karly and Corey, and another son, Chuck, is deceased.

She is the fifth person to serve as executive secretary of the society. Helen Lowell was the first followed by Betty Collins, Nina Wharton and Gayle Coss.

Patty is the contact person for those seeking assistance with medical expenses, equipment, travel and related expenses. She can be reached by telephone at 937-393-2142, by email at contact@hicoso.org or by mail at Highland County Society for Children & Adults, P.O. Box 792, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Information for this story was provided by Rocky Coss, organizer of the annual Highland County Society for Children and Adults Radio-Telethon.

Day https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Day-pic.jpg Day

Replaces Coss with Highland County Society for Children and Adults