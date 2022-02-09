Commissioners say ‘Who Dey’

“Who Dey” fever invaded the Wednesday morning meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. The members of the board said they wanted to wear Cincinnati Bengals gear to the meeting, but were not able to acquire attire in time, so they instead decorated their desk with memorabilia.

Jeff Duncan, commission president, said they wanted to show their support to the team.

“This doesn’t happen every year in this area and Cincinnati’s been there (the Super Bowl) twice,” commissioner Terry Britton said.

In other news, the Highland County Recorder’s Retention Committee held a meeting to discuss multiple topics. Recorder Chad McConnaughey said the committee is comprised of the president of the commissioners, the clerk of courts, the recorder, the county prosecutor and the county auditor, who were all in attendance at the meeting.

McConnaughey said the meetings are for when changes need to be approved for the county’s retention schedule. He said his own schedule was the one that needed revising Wednesday morning. He said he had a seven-page schedule that had a lot of things on it that didn’t apply to his office, but more for county or “general” people.

He said the new schedule would be streamlined so it will be more easy to follow.

Commissioner David Daniels said they’ve talked multiple times about having a records depository and beginning to look at them. He said that because the committee is responsible for those types of things, it “wouldn’t hurt” for the committee to look at any record storage facilities they know and see what aspects of them the county might want to have in a possible one the county might build or convert to.

Daniels said the county estimated that it had around 5,000 square feet of records in closets, corners and “everything else.”

McConnaughey said he has looked at a couple of counties that have places where they hold records and that those counties both have climate control areas, which he said would be beneficial for Highland County.

In other news, there were two resolutions approved by the board of commissioners:

* Res No. 22-22 is an appointment of the 2022 board members to the Highland County Local Corrections Planning Board and Reentry Coalition.

* Res No. 22-23 is an authorization for a transfer from the Child Emergency Fund to the Children Services Fund in the amount of $200,000.

There was also one contract approved by the board:

* Contract 15 is between the Ohio Family and Children First Operational and the board of commissioners for the Capacity Building Funds Application SFY 2023.

Highland County commissioners (l-r) David Daniels, Jeff Duncan and Terry Britton are pictured during their weekly Wednesday meeting.

Board also discusses records retention