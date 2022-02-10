HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 6

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 9200 block of S.R. 138. Upon arrival it was learned that both parties had separated.

Feb. 8

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 6800 block of Highland Trails West reported receiving threats from a family member. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to the 6600 block of Golden Dubloon Lane for a call of a possible prowler. After investigation, nothing was found.

Kyle Smallwood, 41, Hillsboro, was arrested for resisting arrest and a parole violation.

Feb. 9

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A business in the 8500 block of Mad River Road reported the theft of a pickup truck. This incident remains under investigation.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of S.R. 247 after a report of a person causing problems. After investigation, Shaylyn McCoy, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.