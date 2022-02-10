Jailed on meth charge

A Sabina woman was sentenced to 30 days in the Highland County Jail beginning on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. as well as three years of community control this week in the Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Katelyn Owens, 29, was sentenced on one count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

According to court records, Owens was ordered to successfully complete mental health counseling at Family Recovery Services (FRS) and also make no contact with an accomplice as ordered by the court. Owens was also ordered to pay $890 to the Highland County Task Force jointly with her co-defendant through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

The Highland County Common Pleas Court ordered that if Owens violates any of the community control sanctions, she will be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

On or around Oct. 21, 2020, court records state, a special agent and lieutenant met with two confidential informants (CIs) who told them they could purchase methamphetamine from someone. The two CIs were then searched and had their vehicle searched. They were given an audio recorder, a video camera and $140 to buy methamphetamine. A GPS was also placed in one of the CIs’ vehicles.

The CIs drove to Leesburg to the library, while the officers followed. The CIs left the parking lot and drove to Macy Avenue and gave the money to a dealer. An alleged dealer was in a car with their girlfriend, who was driving the car, according to court records.

The CIs went back to the officers and gave them a bag of a substance. The substance was sent to BCI for testing and it tested positive as 3.36 grams of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. The bulk amount of methamphetamine is 3 grams. The car was driven by Owens and was owned by and registered to the alleged dealer.

Incident took place in Leesburg