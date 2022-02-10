Crash claims Hillsboro resident

A Hillsboro man was killed in a fatal two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. Route 50 east of Hillsboro in Highland County.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 50 east of Lovett Lane in Liberty Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Jeff S. Akers, 59, of Hillsboro, was eastbound on U.S. 50 at the same time a 2015 Ram 2500, operated by H. Dale Hall, 73, of Hillsboro, was westbound on U.S. 50. The Jeep Grand Cherokee drove off the right side of the roadway and struck the face of a guardrail before traveling left of center and striking Hall’s pickup truck, according to the state patrol.

Akers was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Hall was transported to Kettering Hospital via MedFlight helicopter with serious injuries, the state patrol said.

Units assisting on scene were the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Paint Creek Joint/EMS Fire District, Highland County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, and Collins Towing.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State patrol says 2nd Hillsboro man was seriously injured