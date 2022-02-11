This recipe will warm you up. It’s for oatmeal cake.

My Facebook friend, Barbara Lawson, had this cake recipe on Facebook saying, “Since I’ve had so many requests for my oatmeal cake recipe, here it is.”

I sent Barbara a message asking if I could put her in my column this week and she said sure. Thank you so much Barbara for this wonderful recipe.

Please send your favorite recipes in and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them, along with a story behind the recipe is there is one, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. Have a great week!

Directions

In a bowl put 1 1/2 cups of hot water and add one cup of oatmeal. Set aside. In a mixing bowl, cream a 1/2 cup of butter, one cup of brown sugar, and one cup of white sugar. Add two eggs and mix well. Add 1 1/2 cups of flour, 1 teaspoon of salt, one teaspoon of cinnamon, and one teaspoon of vanilla. Add the oatmeal and water mixture. Mix well. Pour into greased 9-inch by 13-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Brown sugar glaze

Boil 1/2 cup butter, 1 1/2 cups brown sugar and 4 tablespoons of evaporated milk for one minute. Pour over the oatmeal cake.

Serve with ice cream or whipped cream.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.