Railroad strike, county hoops and domestic violence

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1933, The Greenfield Republican reported that the plans for the 27th annual anniversary banquet for the Paint Aerie No. 1325 were going well and that Ohio Lieutenant Governor Charles Sawyer would give the principal address.

A preliminary survey for a dam in Paint Creek was made and the dam was meant to be constructed so that power could be “furnished if desired.”

The groundhog saw his shadow, which meant winter would continue for six more weeks and then in the same week, a miniature blizzard hit the area, confirming the ground hog’s prediction.

Greenfield awarded a contract to decorate the streets with crushed stones to the Cincinnati Quarries Company from Greenfield.

It was announced that dairy cattle in the Highland County community would need to all be given a tuberculosis test before Aug. 1 of the year if the county wanted to keep its accredited rank.

Kroger advertised some of its products which included a can of tomato juice for 5 cents and a loaf of “fresh” bread for 5 cents.

This week in 1951, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Army ordered all railroad strikers to return to work within 48 hours or they could face dismissal from their job.

Harry Watson of Seaman High School won the District-10 FFA public speaking contest that was held at McClain High School.

A new cold wave extended into its second day and caused the “descent of the mercury to zero.” It also affected the gas mains that served the Greenfield community.

A bill that would give the State Highway Patrol almost full police powers was introduced in the House of Representatives by Rep. John Lynch.

In sports, the McClain Tiger Cubs defeated Hillsboro by a score of 36 to 27 in the quarterfinals of the South Central Ohio League-sponsored junior high basketball tournament in Washington Court House.

A&P Food Stores, located at 311 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple food items like a dozen “sugared donuts for 22 cents and a 25-pound bag of cane sugar for $2.39.

This week in 1973, The Press-Gazette reported that Hillsboro City Council opened the gate for new industry to come to the city when it agreed to sell 15 acres to the Community Improvement Corporation for $1,000 an acre.

The Glenn Rhoades Construction Company in Mount Orab was the low bidder of three companies that bid on being the construction company to replace a bridge over Whiteoak Creek in the south part of the county.

Starting measures were put in place for the formation of a Highland County Security Council at a meeting conducted by Laurelee Sawyer, a district representative for 12 counties in the Southwestern Ohio area for the Ohio Department of Highway Safety.

In sports, Fairfield High School basketball vied for second place in the Southern Hills League with a record of 7-2, as first-place Ripley had a 9-0 record and second-place Peebles had an 8-1 record with two games left in the season.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre advertised “Thunderball,” starring Sean Connery, and “You Only Live Twice,” also starring Connery.

North End Grocery, located at the corner of North West and Johns streets in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a pound of boiled ham for $1.59 and a pound of lard for 19 cents.

This week in 1995, The Press-Gazette reported that Mayor Richard Zink was concerned about the county’s increase in domestic violence cases in the previous year and said that curtailing that increase was a goal.

Laurel Oaks offered a training program in electronics and personal computer technology which students could participate in and included basic electronic theory, schematic reading, programming and troubleshooting techniques.

The Highland County Junior Fair Board submitted a letter to the paper asking for donors for trophies and rosettes that would go toward recognizing Junior Fair exhibitors that showed their work at the Highland County Fair.

In sports, Hillsboro High School basketball won by a score of 64 to 62 over Western Brown, which gave the team’s head coach, Thom Snyder, his first win in that role.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Road in Hillsboro, advertised movies like “The Quick and the Dead,” starring Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio; and “The Jerky Boys: The Movie,” starring Johnny Brennan and Kamal Ahmed.

Great Scot Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a pound of ground beef for 99 cents and a 10-pound bag of potatoes for 99 cents.

Jacob Clary

