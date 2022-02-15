HCSO deputy passes unexpectedly

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera released a statement Tuesday saying that the sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of deputy Ryan Miller, who passed away unexpectedly Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at his home. Miller, an Ohio OPTA certified deputy, served as a corrections officers and a dispatcher for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for 20-plus years. “He will be greatly missed by his peers and the community,” Barrera said.

