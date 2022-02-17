HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:
Feb. 13
INCIDENT/ARREST
A resident of the 6600 block of S.R. 753 advised that a male was shooting a gun in the area and appeared to be intoxicated. After investigation, Thomas Wilham, 48, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Feb. 14
INCIDENTS/ARREST
A deputy responded to the 1500 block of S.R. 247 to a report of trespassing.
A resident of the 13000 block of Cynthiana Road advised she was assaulted. After investigation, David E. Stidham Jr., 41, of Chillicothe, was arrested for domestic violence.
Feb. 15
INCIDENTS
A resident of the 5100 block of Leininger Haigh Road reported damage to a mailbox.
A complaint was received of trash being dumped on Cathy Road. This incident remains under investigation.
Feb. 16
INCIDENTS
A resident of the 8800 block of S.R. 73 reported finding drug paraphernalia.
Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Horner Hill Road after a call of a domestic dispute. After investigation, the parties involved agreed to separate.