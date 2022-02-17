HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 13

INCIDENT/ARREST

A resident of the 6600 block of S.R. 753 advised that a male was shooting a gun in the area and appeared to be intoxicated. After investigation, Thomas Wilham, 48, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Feb. 14

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A deputy responded to the 1500 block of S.R. 247 to a report of trespassing.

A resident of the 13000 block of Cynthiana Road advised she was assaulted. After investigation, David E. Stidham Jr., 41, of Chillicothe, was arrested for domestic violence.

Feb. 15

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 5100 block of Leininger Haigh Road reported damage to a mailbox.

A complaint was received of trash being dumped on Cathy Road. This incident remains under investigation.

Feb. 16

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 8800 block of S.R. 73 reported finding drug paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to the 8100 block of Horner Hill Road after a call of a domestic dispute. After investigation, the parties involved agreed to separate.