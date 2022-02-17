Borsini withdraws commissioner candidacy

Dr. Eric Borsini, a current member of Greenfield Village Council, has announced that he is withdrawing his candidacy for Highland County commissioner in the May 3 primary election.

“I ran to be sure that someone running would be qualified and care about our county. I believe Brad Roades is qualified and does care about the county,” Borsini said in a news release. “Timing for me right now is an issue and I feel there is just not enough time to get everything prepared for a run for commissioner before May.

“To attempt this, I believe, would be an unnecessary cost to my friends and their time and money in supporting me. I feel that Brad will do a great job. If you find people that are willing to give their all to help, we need to support them in their efforts,” Borsini continued. “I am disappointed, but it is always about the community and not me. I still have things to see through to completion for Greenfield and I believe my commissioner run can wait.

“I would like to thank all of those who rooted for me and supported me in this decision. I will continue to give my all and serve the citizens of Greenfield with all the fervor I can muster for my remaining term. Who knows, maybe I’ll run in 2024.”

