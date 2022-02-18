3rd polio vaccine, pest eradication, Springer at SSCC

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1939, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that the Anti-Saloon League sponsored a bill that the Ohio Legislature introduced that would prohibit the sale of alcoholic beverages within one block of a church or school.

Robert G. Caldwell, the U.S. Minister to Bolivia and former student at the South Salem Academy, was appointed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.) as its dean of humanities.

The Fairfield Chapter of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) won the pest eradication drive held by the five FFA groups in Highland County by about 1,000 points.

In sports, the McClain Tigers were preparing to play their last home game of the season in the South Central League when they faced off against the Wilmington Hurricane. The previous game between the two ended with a Tiger 29-19 victory.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised an on-stage performance of the WLW Boone County Jamboree with Judy Dell, the Drifting Pioneers, Charlie Wayne and Lazy Jim Day.

H.O. Rowe Grocery advertised four cans of corn or tomatoes for 25 cents and a pound of ginger snaps for 10 cents.

This week in 1958, The Press-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro Swimming Pool Corporation signed an agreement with Encrete, Inc. of Dayton to build a local pool.

Mortimer Hertzberg, the county’s health commissioner, said that 50 percent of Highland County’s residents under the age of 40 hadn’t yet received their polio vaccine. He said that it was important that people between the ages of 6 and 40 receive all three polio immunizations.

Hillsboro Superintendent Paul Upp said the school system was nearing a problem with a shortage of substitute teachers. He said they had a list of 12 to 13 substitutes that would be available on short notice.

In sports, the defending champion Lynchburg Bobcats won their first-round matchup against the Sinking Spring Eagles in the Highland County Basketball Tournament by a score of 56 to 51.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “The Dalton Girls,” starring Merry Anders, Lisa Davis and Penny Edwards.

Owens Super “E” Market, located at the intersection of South High and Walnut streets, advertised three pounds of ocean perch fish fillets for $1 and a pound of “yummy cottage butts” for 69 cents.

This week in 1977, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that a study on crime in rural Ohio showed that it was on the rise and that vandalism was one of the most frequent crimes.

The Highland County Farm Bureau continued its record of a short and successful membership drive thanks to a report of a 21-member gain in 1977.

Senator William Mussey announced funds were approved for the county to repave S.R. 124 in Liberty Township, where the length of the work would be 8.81 miles. The work was awarded to Miller-Mason Paving Company in Hillsboro for a total contract of $129,178.

The Hillsboro School Board canceled the high school’s senior tour and its three-day spring break because of the “energy crisis” and the number of days the high school missed because of inclement weather.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “The Shaggy D.A.,” starring Dean Jones, Tim Conway and Susanne Pleshette.

Haines’ Town and Country Stores, located in the Highlands Plaza in Hillsboro, advertised girls’ knee socks on sale for 69 cents and men’s leisure shorts on sale for $5.

This week in 2004, The Times-Gazette reported that Jerry Springer was scheduled to appear in Hillsboro to speak to Southern State Community College students for 86th House District Democratic candidate Bill Horne from Hillsboro.

A $1,000 cash prize was planned to be given away to a senior that attended the annual All-Night Party after the year’s McClain High School prom.

Southern State announced it would host a three-day certification course for SERVSAFE, which was the “industry leader” for food safety training. The course was $145 and would provide the books for students and materials for teachers.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners was fined more than $10,000 by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for overflows at the Rocky Fork Lake wastewater treatment plant.

In sports, the Miami Trace Panthers won the South Central League boys basketball title thanks to a 56 to 52 win over the Hillsboro Indians, who were looking to move into a tie for first place.

Jerry Haag Motors Inc., located at 1475 N. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe for $25,995 and a 1996 Chevrolet K3500 for $10,995.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years