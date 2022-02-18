In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made broccoli chicken Alfredo lasagna. I found this recipe on Facebook and I was thinking, ‘Wow this looks delicious. I am making this. I love all the ingredients and you can make it the night before and pop it in the oven and dinner is served.

Now make a salad and you have a great dinner plus hopefully leftovers for the next day. You are going to love this. It’s better than Olive Garden, which by the way, I love. Enjoy this great recipe.

Please send in your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com and I will put you in the Kitchen with Sharon. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

BROCCOLI CHICKEN

ALFREDO LASAGNA

Ingredients

(for six servings)

(Alfredo sauce)

4 tablespoons butter

1 1/2 tablespoons garlic, minced

2 1/2 cups heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

(lasagna)

9 lasagna noodles, cooked

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

2 cups broccoli, chopped

2 cups mozzarella cheese

Preparation

1. Preheat over to 375 degrees.

2. In a saucepan, melt butter. Add the garlic, heavy cream, and pepper. Stirring constantly, bring to a boil and reduce heat to a simmer.

3. Add Parmesan cheese and keep stirring until sauce has thickened.

4. Spread a generous spoonful of sauce on the bottom of a 9-inch by 13-inch pan and cover with three cooked lasagna noodles. Follow with a layer of shredded chicken, broccoli, and mozzarella. Add more sauce and repeat to make another layer. On top of the last noodle layer, cover with the remainder of the sauce and mozzarella cheese.

5. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for 15 more minutes until the cheese has browned.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.