CCSO: One dead, one wounded in Clinton County shooting; 2 men who fled scene sought

MIDLAND — One person is dead, another wounded, and two men who allegedly fled the scene are being sought.

On Saturday at approximately 1:52 a.m. the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the area of U.S. 68 South and Jonesboro Road in Midland (Westboro) in reference to a shooting that had just occurred, according to a news release from CCSO Col. Brian Prickett.

Upon arrival, deputies located two shooting victims, one deceased and the other with a leg wound.

Blanchester EMS responded to the scene to provide treatment to the individual with the leg wound, who was subsequently flown to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

Units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Wilmington Police Department responded for assistance as well. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) crime scene unit was requested to assist in processing the crime scene.

Information received from a witness indicated that two males fled the scene on foot after the shooting. At this time, it is believed that none of the parties involved in this incident are from the Clinton County area.

If local residents notice any suspicious individuals walking in the area, contact the sheriff’s office immediately.

Anyone that may have information pertaining this incident is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611 or at the website https://clintonsheriff.com/crime-tipline/.

Authorities said no other information is being released at this time.

