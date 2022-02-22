Hillsboro man sent to prison for nearly 5 years

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to at least 57 months in prison last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Cody Butler, 39, Hillsboro, was sentenced from two separate cases, the first case containing one amended count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, and another count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree property; with the second case containing one count of trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records for the first case, Butler was sentenced to a 30-month prison sentence for the first count that is consecutive to another 12-month sentence for the second count. Butler was also given 76 days of jail-time credit.

For the first count, on or around Dec. 1, 2021, the court records state that Butler knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to someone with a Glock handgun. For the second count, on or around Dec. 1, 2021, court records state that Butler received, retained or disposed of certain property — the Glock handgun — which was the property of someone else.

According to court records for the second case, Butler was sentenced to 15 months sentence and was given 26 days of jail-time credit.

On or around Oct. 19, 2021, court records that Butler, by force, stealth or deception, trespassed in a habitation.

In other news, Thomas Manring, 27, Gallipolis, was sentenced to six years of community control on two separate cases, with three years of community control for each case for charges including one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

For the first case, court documents state that Manring must successfully substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recommended aftercare. He was also ordered to forfeit a firearm.

On April 18, 2021, court records state, a concerned motorist contacted the Wilmington Ohio State Highway Patrol Dispatch Center to report that a vehicle was parked on North Shore Drive with the driver asleep behind the wheel. A trooper arrived at the location and found a dark green Ford Tauris parked on the side of the road on North Shore Drive.

Thomas Manring, the driver, was asleep behind the wheel. While the trooper was talking to Manring, the trooper saw a firearm on the front seat center console area beside Manring’s right leg. Manring said he didn’t have a concealed carry permit. After Manring finished field sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, court records state.

For the second case, on or around Nov. 22, 2021, court records state that Manring failed to appear as required in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

James Lykins, 39, Blanchester, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Court documents said that Lykins must successfully complete the STAR program, aftercare and remain in prison until he is conveyed to the program.

On Jan. 21, 2021, court records state that a homeowner on Concord Road contacted the Highland County Sheriff’s Office and reported that there was a vehicle in their driveway and that the driver was overdosing behind the wheel. The caller also reported that the subject wasn’t responsive and had a syringe in their right hand. When the trooper got to the location, Paint Creek EMS was already there attending to the driver, who was identified as Lykins.

The trooper was advised by the EMT that there was an uncapped needle in the center console of the vehicle. The EMT also said that Lykins said he was a diabetic and that his medication was in pill form and not injectable. The trooper was then told by dispatch that Lykins had a warrant out for his arrest, court records state.

During a search of Lykins, the trooper found multiple baggies that contained white powder in his left front pants pocket. The trooper asked him when he last used and he said at 1 p.m. Another officer got to the location and a probable cause search of the vehicle was completed. The sergeant found several used needles, a glass pipe with residue and three metal spoons with residue, according to court records.

The baggies that had white powder in them were submitted to the state patrol for analysis. One of them was found to contain phencyclidine (PCP), a Schedule II controlled substance. Another baggie was found to contain fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance. One of the other baggies was found to contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. Lykins didn’t qualify for immunity under House Bill 110 because he was placed on five years of non-reporting probation on April 8, 2020, in Hillsboro Municipal Court, court records state.

Corey Spivey, 24, Wilmington, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records state that Spivey must successfully complete STAR or other residential treatment and report to jail by Feb. 26.

On March 23, 2021, court records state that the Hillsboro Police Department got a call from a Walmart employee in reference to a male in the Walmart restroom after the business closed. The employee said he saw the male masturbating in the restroom. The male inside the restroom was identified as Spivey, according to court records.

Spivey said he was making a video for a friend and didn’t know it was wrong to do that. Spivey was arrested for public indecency. He was also in possession of a tan bag. When an officer searched the bag, they found a clear cylindrical container with a crystalline substance inside. The substance was submitted found to contain meth.

Katie Marie Creed, 36, Washington C.H., was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony. Creed was also accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

On April 11, 2021, court records state that someone called the Fayette County 911 dispatch center when they discovered a deceased person along with drug paraphernalia and a used Narcan container. While a detective was speaking to the person, he learned someone else had received a call from Creed that said that two other people were present at the time the person died and unsuccessfully tried to revive that person. Those two people fled the scene and in the deceased person’s vehicle.

The deputy found the stolen vehicle parked at a motel in Liberty Township. Shortly after the deputy found the vehicle, two people fled the motel on foot. The detective reviewed the video footage from the motel and positively identified both people, with one of them being Creed. The registration records for the motel room were obtained and executed. A plastic bag that contained a metal spoon which also contained an unknown substance was found on the sink in the motel room. A black plastic container that housed an unknown substance was also found on the bed in the room, according to court records.

On April 14, 2021, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a suspicious female and other person walking on S.R. 138 near Stoney Point Road that matched the description of the two people earlier identified. Two detectives responded to the area to investigate and saw the two walking and waving their arms “seemingly” to attempt to get a ride. The detectives stopped and positively identified them as Creed and the other person. Both had active warrants for their arrest, court records state.

One of the detectives took Creed into custody while the other detective took the other person into custody. During a search of Creed’s person, the detective found an unknown substance which she said was meth and heroin. The other detective found a similar substance on the other person. The substances were submitted to BCI for analysis. The substances found in the motel room were found to contain meth. The substance on Creed’s person was found to contain meth. The substance found on the other person was found to contain meth.

