A new Horne era

Since he was a little kid, Nathan Horne said he has roamed the Hillsboro High School football sidelines hoping he might one day become the head coach. That dream came true Monday when the Hillsboro Board of Education unanimously voted to place him in that role.

Horne’s father, Jim Horne, was the head football coach at Hillsboro from 1983 to 1997, compiling a 100-54 record. His teams won seven league or conference titles, made four playoff appearances, and in 1995 the Indians finished No. 1 in the final Division II Associated Press football poll.

“I’ve been dreaming of doing this since I was an 8-year-old ball boy down there on the football field,” Nathan Horne said after Monday’s meeting.

He said he has been thinking a long time about following in his father’s footsteps, and whether he could as successful.

“I didn’t expect it to take this long, but I am here, and I’m thankful for the opportunity. It’s special being able to follow in my dad’s footsteps,” Nathan Horne said. “I promise to give the community everything I have.”

Nathan Horne has been an assistant football coach at Hillsboro for 17 years. He was also the head wrestling coach for nine years and an assistant for another year.

He attended the Hillsboro schools most of his school days, but graduated from Wilmington High School in 1998 where he played football for his father.

In another matter, school board member Tom Milbery said he attended a meeting last Wednesday with superintendent Tim Davis and high school principal Joe Turner where they participated in an open dialogue meeting with people concerned about the LGBTQ community’s place in the schools.

Several members of the LGBTQ community and others have been upset since the play “She Kills Monsters” was cancelled last fall after rehearsals had already started.

Davis said at the time that the decision was based on the play’s use of inappropriate language, profanity, homophobic slurs, sexual innuendos and graphic violence.

“I wish to thank Jaymara Captain, Shawn Captain and Patrick Shanahan for their time, their efforts and their concerns,” Milbery said. “Several issues were raised. Mr. Davis is checking with legal counsel to see how we as a district can answer those concerns. More meetings may follow. I believe that we as a district should commend Mr. Davis and Mr. Turner for their effort. Mr. Davis is concerned about the safety and success of every child in this district. This is why we hired him. If he doesn’t know something, he comes right out and says that he does not know. However, he is willing to learn, willing to do what is necessary so that all the children of this district can prosper.

“As a district, indeed as a community, we need to engage in meaningful dialogue with a sense of empathy, a desire to understand from where others come. Thank you to all involved.”

In his report to the board, Davis said last week was the first full week students attended classes since Christmas. He said the school district to date has had 11 calamity days and two days with a two-hour delay. He said that because there could still be days off due to weather or other issues, the district has not decided what it will do about making up any days.

The superintendent said he was able to set in on some interviews with Nathan Horne for the head football coach position and offered him some words of encouragement.

“We’re very excited to have a Hillsboro (student) come back and take over the program. We’re looking for great things,” Davis said.

The board accepted two donations. One was for $2,461 from Highland Lanes for the HHS athletic department and one was from First State Bank for $200 for the HHS softball program.

The board approved the following supplemental contracts: Amy Captain, high school assistant basketball cheerleading coach; Matt Garman, head baseball coach; Trevor Gleadle, assistant high school baseball; Tanya Hendrix, middle school girls track; Horne; Teresa Marion, varsity swimming; Bud Marsh, varsity boys track; Tayler Middleton, high school/middle school basketball cheerleading; Jack O’Rourke, middle school boys track; Jessica Rhoades, junior class/prom advisor; Greg Rhoads, elementary wrestling coordinator; Ben Pence, assistant boys track; Duston Richards, high school assistant baseball; Matt Schneider, middle school girls track; Robert Snavely, varsity girls track; Kelcie Thornburgh, assistant softball coach; LaRue Turner, boys tennis; Brandon Wilson, reserve baseball; Scott Haines, high school assistant girls track; Darci Miles, middle school boys track; and Milbery, volunteer middle school girls track.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Nathan Horne is pictured Monday after a Hillsboro Board of Education meeting with his wife, Allyce, and daughters, Kennedy and Harper. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Horne-pic-1.jpg Nathan Horne is pictured Monday after a Hillsboro Board of Education meeting with his wife, Allyce, and daughters, Kennedy and Harper. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Nathan Horne following in father’s footsteps