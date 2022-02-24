HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 20

INCIDENTS/ARREST

Deputies responded to a report of a pickup truck stolen from a business on S.R. 753 in Paint Township. During the investigation, a deputy located the vehicle on U.S. Route 50 in Paint Township heading westbound. The pursuit involving multiple units ended a short time later on S.R. 753 in Madison Township. Maxwell R. Brown, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested and transported to the Highland County Justice Center. Among the charges are unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and driving under suspension. In addition, a 17-year-old juvenile was transported to the South Central Ohio Juvenile Detention Center and is facing charges related to the incident.

Feb. 21

INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A deputy responded to a call of breaking and entering at a property on Walnut Shade Road. A barn was entered and several items taken.

Seth S. Elliott, 22, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs and criminal damaging.

Ryan E. West, 31, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Michael Sholler, 45, of New Vienna, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

A resident of the 7100 block of Cathy Road reported the theft of items.