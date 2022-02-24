Ohio State Fair a full go for summer

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Fair will return in full capacity for summer 2022, from July 27 to Aug. 7.

General parking will be free for all fairgoers every day of the fair.

Ohioans and out-of-state visitors alike are invited to rediscover the Ohio State Fair with great food, fun games, thrilling rides, educational activities, friendly competitions, concerts, agriculture and more.

The Ohio State Fair is possible thanks to the hard work of thousands of staff members, exhibitors, volunteers, vendors, partners, performers, concessionaires, youth leaders and sponsors. At this time, the Ohio State Fair staff are actively working on enhancements that will make this year’s Ohio State Fair safe, fun and memorable.

The first big-name acts in this year’s Ohio State Fair Concert & Event Series will be announced on Monday, March 7, with additional announcements to follow on March 21 and April 4.

The Ohio State Fair e-newsletter subscribers will be the first to know about new acts and gain access to presale opportunities.

The Ohio State Fair plans to follow applicable state and local protocols related to the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about fair hours, where to park for free, cost of admission, where to buy tickets and many more details, visit https://bit.ly/3ByNEX5 .

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_ohio-state-fair-2022.jpg