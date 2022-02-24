County’s school COVID-19 cases still on low side

Highland County schools saw 20 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 14-20, according to the most recent data available from the Ohio Department of Health’s documentation on how each school in the county is faring with the virus during the 2021-22 school year.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 cases in county schools was from Feb. 7-13 when the schools saw 10 new COVID-19 cases.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the current school year as well as the number of new cases from Feb. 14-20:

* Bright Local Schools had no new student or staff cases. They have had 73 total student cases and 15 total staff cases this school year.

* Fairfield Local Schools had one new student case and one new staff case. They have had 88 total student cases and 25 total staff cases so far this school year.

* Greenfield Exempted Village Schools had 12 new student cases, but no new staff cases. They have had 279 total student cases and 62 total staff cases.

* The Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases, and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had three new student cases, but no new staff cases. It has had 28 total student cases and four total staff cases this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student or staff cases. It has had four total student cases and three total staff cases this year.

* Hillsboro City Schools had two new student cases, but no new staff cases. They have had 217 total student cases and 53 total staff cases this year.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local Schools had no new student or staff cases. They have had 81 total student cases and 21 total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had one new student case, but no new staff cases. It has had 11 total student cases and two total staff cases so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

In other news, Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 296.6 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was above the state average of 160.7 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period, and ranks the county 15th among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

Highland County is currently seeing 5.3 new COVID-19 cases per day, which is about 12 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated on Thursday. The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on Feb. 21, The New York Times COVID Tracker said the county was seeing 6.4 new cases per day, about 15 cases per 100,000 in population.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 40.03 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. The state average for starting vaccines is 61.76 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 57.09 percent, while the Highland County average is 36.85 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 7,085 third doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12, 2021, to people that were already fully vaccinated.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

County has 15th highest case rate in state