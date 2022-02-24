ND still aiming at $20K goal

A little more than a month after its winter fundraiser, New Directions Youth Ministry in Greenfield is still about $3,000 short of its goal of raising $20,000, and donations are still being accepted.

The winter fundraiser was held Jan. 17 live on Facebook. It was filmed by Jaci Raike and hosted by Brad Barber, Dusty Lewis and Dusty Barrett — all New Directions alumni. Current and former students, board members and adult leaders were interviewed throughout the event and reflected on how the ministry has influenced their lives.

If you were unable to view the live telethon, you can access the recorded version at Facebook.com/NDYMGreenfield. Scroll down the timeline to find the Jan. 17 date where you can access the 2022 fundraiser. The event was filmed in short segments to make viewing more user-friendly.

So far, approximately $17,000 of the $20,000 goal has been met. Donations continue to be accepted at New Directions, P.O. Box 26, Greenfield, Ohio 45123; or online at NDYM.org/donation. Donations of $50 or more are honored with an accustical tile which will be added to a ceiling art project.

The ministry has approximately 80 to 100-plus students participating throughout the year, Tonia McLanahan, New Directions youth minister, said in a news release.

“As a ripple effect of COVID, (DIGGS) Discover Inspire Grow Groups were developed and have become a successful programming tool,” McLanahan said in the news release. “These groups allow leaders to provide an experience for the participants based on an area of interest or expertise that they would like to share with others. Past topics have included how to make meatloaf in a watermelon (and other cooking adventures), various art projects and outdoor activities.”

McLanahan said she believes, “DIGGs are successful because of the dynamics of small groups exploring and learning about new things they might not have been exposed to in a safe, faith-based community, while adult leaders are able to share their knowledge or a passion they have.”

If you are interested in learning more about New Directions as a student or an adult, contact McLanahan at 937-661-0197 or email tmcnewdirections@gmail.com.

“We look forward to sharing our vision and ministry with the Greenfield community,” she said.

Information for this story was provided by Tonia McLanahan, New Directions youth director.

Dusty Lewis (left), New Directions alumni and board member, talks with a young artist about her ceiling tile while additional guests display a tile painted in honor of their grandparents' generous donation to the 2021 winter fundraiser. Dusty Barrett (left), New Directions alumni, interviews high school students Katie, Anna and Lindsey about their involvement in the Greenfield youth ministry.

COVID-19 has produced Discover Inspire Grow Groups