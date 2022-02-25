In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Sharon making her hot fudge cake. It is so delicious. I love fixing it as everyone loves this refreshing dessert. You can serve it warm and add a dip of ice cream and, of course, I add whipping cream and to be festive I add a cherry on top.

I think this is the perfect dessert and it is one of my favorites. If you don’t have time, take a devil’s food chocolate cake mix, bake according to instructions, cut into pieces, your ice cream, heat your jar of hot fudge, pour over the top, add a cherry and whipping cream, your company will think you were in the kitchen all day making it.

I love to make cooking fun and not work. That’s my baking tip for this week. Enjoy this delicious dessert.

Please send your favorite recipes to me at shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456 and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon.

Have a great week!

HOT FUDGE

PUDDING CAKE

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1 large egg yoke

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup boiling water

Instructions

1. Preheat over to 350 degrees. Spray 8-inch square baking pan with cooking spray. Whisk 1/2 cup of sugar with 1/4 cu cocoa powder and set aside.

2. Whisk the flour, remaining 1/2 cup of sugar, remaining 1/4 cup of cocoa, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk the milk, butter, egg yolk and vanilla in a medium bowl until smooth. Stir milk mixture into the flour mixture until just combined. Fold in chocolate chips (batter will be stiff).

3. Using a rubber spatula, scrape batter into prepared pan and spread into the corners. Sprinkle reserved cocoa and sugar mixture evenly over the top. Gently pour boiling water over cocoa. Do not stir.

4. Bake until the top of the cake is cracked, sauce is bubbling and a toothpick inserted into the cake area comes out mostly clean — about 22 to 24 minutes. Cool on rack for at least 10 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.