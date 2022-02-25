Record highs, hostages and Kmart

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, The Greenfield Republican reported that the annual junior high basketball tournament was planned to be held on March 8 in the McClain High School gymnasium, with the eight participating teams being Leesburg, Bourneville, Washington, Hillsboro, Bloomingburg, Greenfield, Frankfort and Bainbridge.

The Gray-Elliott Manufacturing Company was forced into involuntary bankruptcy proceedings by the U.S. District Court.

The Greenfield Republican was awarded first place in Class C for Best Community Service during the years of 1928-29 at the Ohio Newspaper Show.

The Adam Schmidt property located at the corner of Jefferson and Fourth streets was sold by the sheriff’s office to H.I. Gray, a local real estate broker, for $10,402.

All the records for February temperature highs were broken thanks to when “the mercury rose to 70 and above,” with some trees budding and honeybees out.

The Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Co. advertised multiple products in the paper including 2 pounds of country roll Sunnyfield butter for 79 cents and 3 pounds of peanut butter kisses for 29 cents.

This week in 1960, The Press-Gazette reported that Everett Crum was captured following a three-day chase which included a hostage situation at a roadblock in Cherry Fork in Adams County.

A total of 4,517 X-rays were taken during a three-week mobile laboratory stay from the Ohio Department of Health in Highland County.

The third annual FFA Parent-Son Banquet was to be held at the Washington School Multi-Purpose Room, where the State FFA Foundation medals, chapter plaques and medal awards were handed out.

Mack Sauer was given a posthumous award as the outstanding citizen for 1959 from the Hillsboro Junior Chamber of Commerce.

In sports, the Hillsboro Clowns, a local independent basketball team, won and lost a game with the win coming against Turner’s in a Southwestern Ohio Basketball League matchup by a score of 87-78.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple movies including “The Gazebo,” starring Glenn Ford and Debbie Reynolds and “Jack the Ripper,” starring Lee Patterson and Eddie Byrne.

The D.M Evans Co. in Hillsboro advertised a three-cycle automatic washer which included push-button control, a lint filter and 10 pounds of tub capacity for $239.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Sheriff’s Office reported about 21 accidents inside the county in one night alone due to gusting winds and blowing snow, but only three of those accidents caused injuries.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution that declared the week of Feb. 25 through March 3 as Highland County 4-H Week.

John Smart announced he would be running for office as a Highland County commissioner as a Democratic candidate.

In sports, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs lost to the North Adams Devils in the Div. III sectional tournament semifinal, 74-51, at Portsmouth High School.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “Driving Miss Daisy,” starring Morgan Freeman, Jessica Tandy and Dan Aykroyd.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets, located at 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a two-liter bottle of Coke for 89 cents and a pound of assorted pork loin chops for $1.39.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that Drew Hastings took the stage at the Murphy Theatre in Wilmington to a standing-room-only crowd.

Lynchburg residents were told they would need to pay new property assessments on sewer, streetlight and storm drain services following the village starting a $4 million sewer upgrade project mandated by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

Southern State Community College planned to host the Cabin Fever Arts Festival on Feb. 27, described as a “celebration of traditional Appalachian arts and culture.”

Kmart in Hillsboro announced the elimination of its grocery, a reduction in its hour of operations, as well as a cut in its employee count, which were all planned to take place April 23.

In sports, the McClain Lady Tigers upset the 10th-ranked Unioto Lady Shermans in the sectional finals, 56-47, which was the second year in a row McClain upset Unioto in the tournament.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Looking-back-logo-3.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years