Worley new law director

Randalyn Worley was sworn in as the new law director for the city of Hillsboro in a ceremony Friday at Hillsboro City Building.

Worley was appointed to the position by the Highland County Republican Central Committee upon the retirement of former city law director Fred Beery late last year.

Worley has been practicing law for 14 years and is a current assistant prosecutor in Adams County. She also serves as the village solicitor for the communities of Peebles, Ripley and Fayetteville.

“I’ve served so many other communities as solicitor, and then in the prosecutor’s office in Adams County I served the Adams County commissioners, so it was really important for me to take the opportunity to serve my hometown since I live here in Hillsboro,” said Worley. “It’s nice to be able to give back to my community just as I’m giving back to the other communities that I work for, so I was very excited for the opportunity.”

Worley said she is looking forward to her role of representing and advising Hillsboro’s city government. “I’m really excited about what’s going on in the city as far as development,” she said. “Again, living here, I can see all of the wonderful projects going on so it will be nice to be able to participate in those projects.”

Worley earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and public affairs journalism from The Ohio State University and a law degree from the Arizona Summit Law School at the Phoenix School of Law.

A native of Ironton, she has worked for the Maricopa County Superior Court in Arizona as an attorney case worker and as an administrative hearing officer and staff attorney for the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA). Additionally, she served as an attorney for Young & Caldwell in West Union, and also served as an attorney for the Whalen Law Office in West Union.

Following Worley’s oath of office, administered by Beery, Beery was presented with a certificate recognizing his 36 years of service to the city as law director.

“I just want to thank you all, and what made it enjoyable wasn’t the controversies we had, it was the people I worked with and the experiences I had, and I want to thank you all very much for that and the people who aren’t here — there are literally hundreds,” said Beery.

Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha also expressed his appreciation for Beery’s work for the city. “I just want to thank you for all of your years of service, and I know my dad always enjoyed working with you thoroughly, and I have too, and everybody in this room I know has loved working with you, so thank you and congratulations on your retirement,” he said. “I know it’s an exciting time for you, so thank you so much.”

New Hillsboro Law Director Randalyn Worley (center) is pictured being sworn in by former law director Fred Beery (left) last Friday at the Hillsboro City Building. Worley is pictured with her husband, Paul, and two their two sons. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/02/web1_Law-director-pic.jpg New Hillsboro Law Director Randalyn Worley (center) is pictured being sworn in by former law director Fred Beery (left) last Friday at the Hillsboro City Building. Worley is pictured with her husband, Paul, and two their two sons. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Replaces longtime Hillsboro law director Fred Beery