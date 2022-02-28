Hillsboro’s Boone announces run for state senate

Saying he is a friend of farmers with an education emphasis, Hillsboro resident Garry Boone has announced that he will run as a Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 17th Senate District in the May 3, 2022 primary election.

He will be opposed by Alex Trevino of Wilmington.

The winner will face the winner of the Republican primary election between Donald “Shane” Wilkin of Hillsboro and Thomas Hwang of Waverly.

“I’m honest, that’s No. 1. I’m intelligent, that’s No. 2. I’m an academic, I love learning,” Boone said in explaining why he can win the election. “I want to make change for the positive and use common sense.”

A 1965 graduate of Hillsboro High School, Boone said he has a master’s degree in theater, and was a screenwriter in Hollywood for 14 years before moving back to the Hillsboro area and teaching at Laurel Oaks Vocational School for 25 years. He said he is currently writing his fifth novel.

He said he is big on free public post secondary education, at least through community colleges, and is a friend of the farmer who is deeply interested in the solar energy issue.

“If I had the ability to do it, I’d say ‘let’s put the brakes on these solar projects until we find out what’s going on,’” Boone said. “Like what does it do to the food supply?”

Boone said he feels like he has already spent several years as a public servant through his time as a teacher.

“I truly felt like I was a public servant, and doing something good, and those kids needed that,” Boone said. “Then all of a sudden I was not doing that and I saw this gentleman (Donald Trump) step up and say, ‘We’re going to build this wall and Mexico is going to pay for it’ and I thought, ‘Does anybody believe what he’s saying?’”

The son of late Hillsboro businessman and public figure George Boone, Garry Boone said he also has a business background, having built the first Subway restaurant in Hillsboro and a pizza shop named Georgio’s.

He said making sure the solar issue is as fair as it can be to all involved is one of his main goals.

“I’m honest, and I’m not going to be swayed, and I’m not going to lie to you,” he said. “I’ll tell you the truth even if it’s not what you want to hear.”

For more information visit gb@booneforsenate.com, call Boone at 937-402-1882 or email garry.boone@gmail.com.

The 17th Senate District includes all of Ross, Fayette, Clinton, Highland, Pike, Jackson and Gallia counties, as well as portions of Lawrence, Vinton and Pickaway counties.

Says primary areas of concern are solar farms and education