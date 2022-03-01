GMS provides updates to board

Greenfield Board of Education members heard updates from the middle school administration during its regular meeting Monday.

Greenfield Middle School Principal Jason Potts provided updates, which included the success of the Ohio Writing Project. It’s a program that provides yearlong coaching through the project for middle school English teachers. As a component of it, the block of the school day for the middle schoolers normally reserved for just English has been split into defined reading and writing blocks, a focus that administrators feel have only benefited students.

It’s a shift that Potts said is making an incredible difference with students and teachers alike. “It’s amazing to see what the kids are doing with writing,” he said, adding that some sixth-graders have even formed a writing club and are choosing to use their free time at school during lunch and recess to write.

Potts also talked about the working lunch, something that’s been brought back this semester. It’s where kids work during their lunch and recess periods to complete missing assignments. “The punishment for not doing work should be to do work,” Potts said. This semester alone more than 2,500 missing assignments have been submitted and there are currently only 124 outstanding.

Assistant principal Ron Sexton said attendance is starting to look better as the pandemic appears to be waning.

He went on to talk about discipline in the school and the biggest reasons for referrals to the office. Sexton discussed the PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) program which is meant to facilitate a climate in schools that supports student well-being, academic achievement, and success.

Along with that, Sexton said he and Potts have spent a lot of time building relationships with students. It’s all works to help change the bad behavior before it’s too late, and something that leaves a lasting and positive impact, he said.

In other meeting matters, Bradley George, who has coached high school swimming for 24 years, is retiring, despite requests for him to stay. He has been able to coach his son, Garett, throughout his high school career, and as he graduates this year, George said it was the perfect time for him to exit coaching.

George was presented with a plaque, and afterward said how grateful he was for the opportunity.

It’s an endeavor that began more than two decades ago with a simple request for him to assist with the swim team, which turned into a coaching request within days, he said.

George expressed his gratitude to the board and administration, to the community, and to his wife, Monica, all of whom have supported his coaching career these past 24 years.

“I thank you all,” George said. “It’s been a wonderful career.”

In her report to the board, superintendent Quincey Gray noted that spring sports are coming up, and that updates regarding those are posted on the district website so people can keep up with what’s going on.

Gray also mentioned the upcoming high school production of “Mama Mia!”. The performances will be on April 23 and April 24.

Also announced was that kindergarten registration is coming up in April. Those dates are April 13 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for Greenfield Elementary, April 14 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for Buckskin Elementary, and April 15 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for Rainsboro Elementary.

Gray said Feb. 28 was the last day for the COVID-19 tracker on the district website as it was being discontinued for now, and hopefully for good. She said the numbers for the day were all zeros — no cases and no one in quarantine — so it was the perfect time to give the tracker a rest.

As part of the consent agenda, the resignation of Devin Penwell as the assistant varsity baseball coach was accepted. Also accepted were a sewer agreement for Rainsboro with the Highland County Commissioners; a resolution authorizing the 2022-23 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association, and the district treasurer’s report for January.

Employment recommendations as approved by the board were: Jessica Hales, aide; Kelcey Brown, aide; Emily Pohlman, certified substitute; Julia Griffith, certified substitute; Keith Penwell, baseball assistant; Katie Joose, junior high track; Mikel Pritchard, junior high track; Kendra Barnes, volunteer track assistant; Richard Swan, baseball assistant; Randy Vernatter, volunteer baseball assistant; and Sarah Thompson, volunteer softball assistant.

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session next on March 21 at 7 p.m. at the McClain High School new gym lobby.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Greenfield Middle School Principal Jason Potts (right, standing) presents updates to the board of education during its February meeting on Monday, which was held in the middle school gym. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_School-board-pic.jpg Greenfield Middle School Principal Jason Potts (right, standing) presents updates to the board of education during its February meeting on Monday, which was held in the middle school gym. Photo by Angela Shepherd

George honored for 24 years as swimming coach