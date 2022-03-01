SSCC Theatre will present “I Hate Hamlet” April 1-3 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community Colleges Central Campus in Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

Andrew Rally (played by Lawrence Wolf) seems to have it all: celebrity and acclaim from his starring role in a hit television series; a rich, beautiful girlfriend (Chelsea Heifner); a glamorous, devoted agent (Bronwyn Jones); the perfect New York apartment; and the chance to play Hamlet in Central Park. There are, however, a couple of glitches in paradise.

Andrew’s series has been canceled, his girlfriend is clinging to her virginity with unyielding conviction, and he has no desire to play Hamlet. When Andrew’s agent visits him, she reminisces about her brief romance with John Barrymore (Bob Brown) many years ago, in Andrew’s apartment. This prompts a seance to summon his ghost. From the moment Barrymore returns, dressed in high Shakespearean garb, Andrew’s life is no longer his own. Barrymore, fortified by champagne and ego, presses Andrew to accept the part and fulfill his actor’s destiny.

The cast also includes Paula Campagna as Felicia Dantine, Andrew’s imposing New York real estate agent; and Shawn Thomsen playing Gary Peter Lefkowitz, the embodiment of Hollywood itself.

The production team includes: Rainee Angles (director), Brent Angles and Rainee Angles (production design), Zanna Haines (costumes), Jeff Horick (fight choreographer), Benjamin Gullett (public relations), Abby Dhume (stage manager) and Noren Arn (assistant stage manager). Fulfilling other crew positions are: Brendan Bell, Sarah Jo Beyersdoerfer, D.J. Griffith, Melissa Griffith, Madison Hatfield, Jackson King, Amber Klump, Amber Lytle and Payton Taylor.

Tickets for “I Hate Hamlet” are on sale now and can be purchased for $20 at www.sscctheatre.com. Students can purchase tickets, with ID at the door, for $10. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door. The theatre’s capacity will be limited to 200 patrons, and masks will be required for all those that attend performances. For those wishing to enjoy the production from home, the performance will be available to enjoy remotely via Broadway on Demand, which can be pre-ordered online at www.sscctheatre.com, for $20.

For more information on “I Hate Hamlet,” visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

