5th graders tackle recycling

Greenfield fifth graders have been learning about recycling through a program offered through Highland County Community Action Organization (HCCAO).

It is something the organization has been doing all across the county with fifth graders, and it is the educational outreach aspect of HCCAO’s larger recycling program.

Teachers at Greenfield’s elementaries — Buckskin, Rainsboro and Greenfield — say the students are enjoying the program. As part of the program, students have engaged in hands-on learning activities like sorting recyclable and nonrecyclable items. Students were also able to creatively highlight their concerns for the environment as they crafted their entries for a billboard contest associated with the program.

The billboard contest is sponsored by the RPHF (Ross, Pickaway, Highland, Fayette) Solid Waste District and the winners for each county, as well as billboard locations once they are determined, can be found on the organization’s website at rphfsolidwastedistrict.com/education.

Whitney Bradley with HCCAO has visited all the fifth graders of Greenfield, Buckskin and Rainsboro elementaries in an effort to help them learn more about recycling. She has also provided guidance to students as they made their billboard entries.

“I think everyone wants to have an impact on the communities they live in and recycling and litter prevention is such a good way to do that,” Bradley said.

For the educational outreach curriculum, Bradley said she uses “Windows on Waste”, which is published by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

For more information about the county’s recycling program, go to hccao.org/recycle, rphfsolidwastedistrict.com, and facebook.com/HighlandCountyRecycle. To contact, email recycling@hccao.org or call 937-393-3458.

For Greenfield Exempted Village School District updates and information, go to the district website or the district’s social media pages. To stay informed about what is going on at the different buildings check out Facebook as each building has its own page.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

HCCAO provides countywide program