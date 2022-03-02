HPD: Shots fired in city

Two people were arrested Tuesday after shots were allegedly fired from inside a Hillsboro residence.

Johnathan Crabtree, 27, and Alexis Ruffing, 32, who both lived at 312 Chillicothe Avenue, were arrested after they initially lied about the incident, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

At 4:01 p.m., the police department said, it received a report of a domestic disturbance on Chillicothe Avenue where gunshots were heard coming from a residence.

Upon officers’ arrival at the residence, contact was made with Crabtree and Ruffing, who police eventually determined had been in a verbal argument. But both suspects originally denied the argument, any gun being involved, or a gun being in the residence. They even asked why the police were there, the police department said.

But eventually another story unfolded with police saying they determined that about five shots were fired through an open bedroom window into the ground outside.

No injuries were reported.

Crabtree was arrested on first-degree misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business and endangering children, and a minor misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Ruffing was charged with obstructing official business.

The police department said the obstructing official business charges were filed because both Crabtree and Ruffing lied about the incident during initial interviews.

The endangering children charge was filed because there was a 10-year-old female in the residence at the time of the incident, the police department said.

Both suspects were transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

At an arraignment Wednesday morning in Hillsboro Municipal Court, Crabtree entered a not guilty plea to all charges. His bond was set at $1,000. He was ordered to have no contact with Ruffing and a pretrial was set for 9 a.m. on March 17.

Ruffing was also arraigned Wednesday morning. She was released on an own recognizance bond and a pretrial was scheduled for 8 a.m. March 31.

Two arrested after alleged Chillicothe Avenue incident