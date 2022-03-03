HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Travis Kirk, 42, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Boothy, 33, of Mt. Orab, was arrested for theft.

Joshua Riddell, 40, of Leesburg, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

March 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Allen Greene, 50, of Hillsboro, was arrested on six felony indictments, three for possession of drugs and three for trafficking in drugs.

A 16-year-old female from Hillsboro was issued a traffic citation for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Wesley Miller, 33, of Hillsboro, was issued a traffic citation for excessive smoke.