HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Feb. 28

INCIDENTS/ARREST

A resident of the 13000 block of Coles Run Court filed an unruly juvenile complaint.

Janice S. Flint, 62, of Sardinia, was charged with disorderly conduct.

March 1

INCIDENTS

A deputy responded to Maple Street in Mowrystown after a report of the theft of a bicycle. This incident remains under investigation.

A business in the 8500 block of S.R. 73 reported the theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles.

March 2

INCIDENT

A resident of the 2200 block of Sicily Road reported damage to their residence.