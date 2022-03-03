Fairfield searching for new treasurer

The Fairfield Local Board of Education has selected the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) to assist with the selection of its next treasurer.

The SOESC has many years of experience in assisting boards of education with superintendent and treasurer searches. Over the past several years, the SOESC has assisted the Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton, Fairfield, Lynchburg-Clay and Miami Trace Local school districts with their superintendent searches along with Blanchester, Clinton-Massie Local and Hillsboro City Schools with their treasurer searches.

“We have a vested interest in finding the best possible treasurer for Fairfield Local and will work with the new treasurer in continuing to provide high-quality educational experiences for all the students who attend Fairfield Local Schools,” said Beth Justice, SOESC superintendent.

The position has been advertised with numerous professional educational organizations and sent by email to subscribers of selected educational email lists. The application deadline is set for March 25, 2022, and it is planned that the position will be filled effectively by April 14, 2022.

Submitted by Stephanie Huber, administrative assistant to the superintendent, SOESC.