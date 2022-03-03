New look for library

The glass display cases that line the pass-through area of the McClain High School library are getting a bit of a makeover, at least the contents of the cases are, thanks to members of the Greenfield Historical Society.

The display cases run the length of the library, creating sort of a hallway for those walking through. They hold items that belonged to the Edward Lee and Lulu McClain, the school’s benefactors; items produced by Edward Lee McClain; former music director Barney Beaver’s conductor uniform; original photographs; class rings; and other historical memorabilia. Many of the items have been donated through the years.

The display cases being refreshed started with the librarian voicing concerns about the condition of some of the photographs, some of which were beginning to show the wear of being displayed with discoloration and curling corners.

Greenfield Superintendent Quincey Gray reached out to members of the historical society for their guidance. Susan Thompson and Wendy Royse, both of the Greenfield Historical Society, offered to help.

They have made copies of original photographs, including photographs that were not previously able to be viewed from photo albums on display, to frame and redisplay in the cases.

As these are original photographs, it is important to preserve them. Thompson said they were looking to professionals for guidance on how to properly store away the original photographs so that they are preserved.

Thompson said once she and Royse got into the cases to see to the photographs, they realized that the cases might be missing some things, too, things that would add to the whole of what is displayed. For instance, a good photo of the pad factory and brochures and postcards.

Thompson said she went looking through her own collection and has made copies of pertinent materials so they can be added to the overall display. Better organization of the items displayed was also something the historical society members endeavored to accomplish.

Thompson said she thought it would be a good idea if sometime in the near future Beaver’s conductor uniform could be displayed on a mannequin in a tall case so that the item could be fully viewed and appreciated.

Additionally, the pair has worked to redo and add to the descriptions that are within the cases relating to the items displayed. It’s a task that should lend to a more comprehensive story of the historical items displayed.

“We greatly appreciate the work of the Greenfield Historical Society,” Gray said. “The cases look amazing, and visitors, students and staff are sure to enjoy looking at the fresh, new look.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

The display cases in the McClain High School library recently received a refresh, thanks to the help of members of the Greenfield Historical Society. Original photographs have been copied and stowed safely away and the copies are now on display. Other historical memorabilia on display include Barney Beaver’s conductor uniform, items belonging to the McClains, and products made by E.L. McClain. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Library-pic-1.jpeg The display cases in the McClain High School library recently received a refresh, thanks to the help of members of the Greenfield Historical Society. Original photographs have been copied and stowed safely away and the copies are now on display. Other historical memorabilia on display include Barney Beaver’s conductor uniform, items belonging to the McClains, and products made by E.L. McClain. Courtesy photo This is another picture of items on display in the library at McClain High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/03/web1_Library-pic-2.jpeg This is another picture of items on display in the library at McClain High School. Courtesy photo

McClain H.S. display cases reorganized by GHS