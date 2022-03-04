‘Cash Explosion’, hoops tourneys, stolen chickens

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1925, The News-Herald reported that Harley Pearce, a Hillsboro student at Ohio Wesleyan University, got fourth place in the all-around events with a total of 5,011 points at the National Indoor Track and Field Meet in Chicago.

Four boys — William Shields, Wendell Wilbanks, Lawrence Aldredge and Albert Chaney — were arrested in Lynchburg for stealing chickens.

The Hillsboro Grange showed the play, “An Old-Fashioned Mother,” and following the performance requests came in for them to show the play again the following day.

A house on the J.D. Barnes farm was completely destroyed by a fire with almost all the contents lost. Nobody was home at the time, and origin of the fire was unknown.

Hill’s Tire Shop, located at 135 S. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including a 30 by 3.5 Federal Defender Fabric Tire for $7 and an inside spotlight for $5.

This week in 1955, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that lightning hit and “extensively” damaged the Collins and Sons slaughterhouse located where the Greenfield Ice Co. was once located.

Seniors at McClain High School staged “Beauty and the Beef” to a near-capacity crowd at the McClain Auditorium, where the play told the story of the lives of high schoolers and a football game against the school’s biggest rival.

James Florea, with 91 points out of 100, and Scott Arnott, with 90 points out of 100, placed first and second, respectively, in the McClain High School Future Farmers of America safe driving contest.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that it planned to purchase seven new trucks as well as a dirt loader for the county’s highway department. The Hillsboro Auto Co. provided the trucks from its bid of $15,541 that included trade-in allowances for the county’s four old trucks.

Chakere’s Fayette Theatre in Washington Court House advertised multiple movies, including “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” starring Kirk Douglas, James Mason, Paul Lukas and Peter Lorre, and “Ten Wanted Men” starring Randolph Scott.

United Department Stores advertised multiple products, including new spring jackets for men for $5 and “successful suits” for women for $16.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that the Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association planned to hold its annual meeting at the Highland County Senior Citizen Center, where tickets would be $5 each.

Ken Johns, president of Johns Chemical Co. of Hillsboro, appearing on behalf of The Fertilizer Institute testified in front of a congressional committee, said, “Farmers should not be held liable for a situation largely created by the government.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced plans to host maple syrup festivals in three different state parks throughout March, with one of the hosts being Paint Creek State Park.

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats lost to the streaking Georgetown G-Men, 75-61, even though the Wildcats were able to keep up for the first three quarters.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised “Tuff Turf,” starring James Spader and Kim Richards with tickets costing $2 apiece.

The Men’s Shoppe, located at 123 E. Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products like blazers by McGregor for $49 and Lee boot and regular cut jeans for $17.88 a pair.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that a three-month police investigation into illegal drug possession ended with the arrest of nine people with a total of 11 search warrants being executed in Highland, Fayette and Ross counties.

The Greenfield Middle School Student Council hosted a sundae sale where students were given a choice of three toppings with each sundae priced at $1. The money raised from the sale was donated to the victims of tsunamis in Asian countries.

Randy Keetz of Hillsboro appeared on the show “Cash Explosion” and announced on the show that his winnings, $7,400, would go to his son to help him buy his first car, which the son was not aware of prior to the announcement.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce planned to hold its annual celebration in honor of its 15th year of service at the new Hillsboro Elementary School with a Bob Hope USO Show hosted by Bob Hodson.

In sports, the Whiteoak Wildcats defeated the Trimble Bobcats, 63-51, to move on to the district finals where their opponent was the Reedsville Eastern Eagles. It was the fourth straight season the Wildcats faced off against the Eagles in tournament play.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple movies, including “Hitch,” starring Will Smith, Eva Mendes and Kevin James, and “Are We There Yet?,” starring Ice Cube.

