Hello everyone. In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my beautiful niece, Taylor Roades Hemming, making her one-pot lemon garlic pasta.

Taylor is a mother of two active boys — 1.5-year-old Branson and a 6-year-old Coleon. Taylor is a med surgical technician at Highland District Hospital and loves her job. But anyone that is a working mom with children knows it’s hard to work all day and come home to fix dinner. So, we are always looking for dishes that not only good, but are easy to make and the one-pot dish is an extra, since your cleanup is easier.

Taylor’s husband, Cody, is great husband and always lends a helping hand as you can with this recent menu including Taylor’s pasta and Cody’s grilled steaks. It is so nice to have a joint effort in the kitchen.

Taylor, your pasta dish and Cody, your steaks look delicious. I know who will fix our family Easter dinner this year in their new house — and I just hope I am invited.

Please send your favorite recipes to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

ONE-POT LEMON GARLIC

PARMESAN PASTA

Ingredients

16 ounces shellbow pasta or pasta shells

4 cups low sodium chicken broth or vegetable broth

4 cloves minced garlic

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup parmesan cheese shavings

1/2 cup chopped Italian parsley

3 cups fresh baby spinach

1 teaspoon salt, more or less to taste

1 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper, more or less to taste

Lemon zest from one lemon

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Instructions

1. Pour the pasta into a deep pot or Dutch oven.

2. Sprinkle in salt and chopped garlic, followed by broth. Heat up the pot on the stove top and bring it to a boil. Cover and cook the pasta 10 to 12 minutes or until pasta is al-dente.

3. When cooked, squeeze in the juice from one lemon zest and give it a quick mix.

4. Pour in heavy cream, spinach and chopped parsley. Give everything a mix and allow the spinach to wilt from the heat of the pasta.

5. Sprinkle on shredded parmesan cheese and mix it one more time.

6. Serve with a lemon wedge, fresh parsley and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.